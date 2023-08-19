Teen earnings could cause headaches for parents when it comes to the paperwork.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beth Pinsker: Don’t let your teen’s summer job end up costing you in taxes, fees and college tuition - August 19, 2023
- : Why the American Express Platinum Card fee hike may really be about airport-lounge overcrowding - August 19, 2023
- : Want to pay off your credit-card debt — and move to a lower interest rate? More people are trying this trick. - August 19, 2023