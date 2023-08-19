Your heirs may still need to spend time and money to go to court to settle your affairs, even if you tried to plan ahead.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beth Pinsker: My mom had a trust, so why do we still need probate to settle her estate? - August 18, 2023
- : What’s going on in the bond market — and what will it mean for mortgage-loan rates? - August 18, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can get you through August with no sweat - August 18, 2023