Beyond Meat Inc.’s BYND stock was lower by 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after Mizuho Securities USA downgraded the plant-based food maker to underperform from neutral and cut its target price to $5 from $12. Analyst John Baumgartner said category growth has been disappointing, but he sees potential improvement in plant-based beverages as inflation moderates. Plant-based meat, on the other hand, “remains impacted by macros, insufficient innovation and larger reinvestment,” Baumgartner said. Mizuho Securities USA reiterated buy ratings on SunOpta Inc. STKL and Oatly Group AG OTLY. Oatly’s target price was reduced to $4 from $7. SunOpta stands out as the most attractive after the stock was initiated on Oct. 2, Baumgartner said. SunOpta stock is down 65% so far in 2023, while Oatly stock has fallen by about 61% Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

