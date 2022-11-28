Shares of battered Beyond Meat Inc. are down 3.5% Monday after the stock was downgraded by Barclays amid volatile market conditions and lingering questions around Beyond’s results and cash flow guidance. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight while shaving the price target to $10 from $13. “Although the company expects to turn cash flow positive by 2H23, we remain skeptical given current cash burn rates and a sizable net loss of over $100 [million] in 3Q22,” Theurer said in a note. Beyond Meat’s stock has plunged 81% this year. The broader S&P 500 index is down 17% in 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

