Beyond Meat permanently added to Canadian Pizza Hut menus

Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that it will become a permanent menu item at Pizza Hut locations across Canada. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles will be included on Great Beyond Pizza, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo. The companies conducted a test in Edmonton and Toronto last summer. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. The two companies introduced Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC locations across the U.S. on Monday, for a limited time and while supplies last. Beyond Meat stock has dropped 44.2% over the past year. Yum Brands shares are up 24.5%. And the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

