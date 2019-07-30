Beyond Meat Inc. is no longer overly dependent on Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods to sell its plant-based protein products with sales at the supermarket chain shrinking to 2% of gross revenue in the third quarter of 2018 from about 10% for all of 2017.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beyond Meat told the SEC that Amazon’s Whole Foods was just 2% of its business - July 30, 2019
- Savvy moms and dads share their back-to-school shopping hacks - July 30, 2019
- Oil bulls look to Fed rate cut to overcome demand worries - July 30, 2019