Beyond Meat Inc. Chief Brand Officer Beth Moskowitz is the latest executive to leave the embattled company, according to a Wall Street Journal story Thursday, citing internal company communications. “I look forward to returning to my roots as an investor, advisor, and creative partner, but most importantly, the opportunity to be totally present for the many milestones my family will celebrate in 2023 and the coming years,” Moskowitz said in an internal company email. In recent months, the fake meat pioneer has lost its chief financial officer, chief operating officer, global chief growth officer, and others. The company’s stock has tanked 78% the past 12 months. Beyond Meat declined comment on Moskowitz, but said it has hired someone to head global marketing efforts, starting in early February.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story