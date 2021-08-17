BHP Group’s U.S.-listed shares diverge on plan to end dual structure

The U.S.-listed shares of BHP Group diverged in premarket trade as the mining giant, alongside major moves to merge its oil and gas division with Woodside Petroleum and invest in potash, announced a plan to unify its corporate structure under BHP’s existing Australian parent company. BHP Group Ltd fell 4%, while BHP Group PLC rallied 6%. Plc shareholders’ shares will be exchanged for Limited shares on a one-for-one basis, the company said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

