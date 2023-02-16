President Joe Biden’s remarks come after some Republican lawmakers called for him to talk directly to Americans about recently downed objects
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘It depends on how close to the brink we go’: Stock market turmoil likely if U.S. teeters toward a default, analysts say - February 16, 2023
- : Biden addresses objects shot from sky, promises steps to deliver ‘more secure skies’ - February 16, 2023
- Michael Brush: ChatGPT may be good at your job, but AI is a terrible stock picker - February 16, 2023