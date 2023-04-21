The next generation of telecom may be years away, but the Biden administration is starting to plan for 6G wireless telecommunication. On Friday, the White House is scheduled to meet with corporate, government and academic experts to begin developing goals and strategies for the new 6G communications technology, according to a Wall Street Journal article https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-begins-planning-for-6g-wireless-communications-246868d0. The technology would ostensibly take cloud computing and the mobile internet to new levels of use.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Biden administration beginning to set development path for 6G: report - April 21, 2023
- Key Words: ‘Pay the $8’: As celebrities like Alyssa Milano balk at Twitter’s new verification fee, some say they should just pony up - April 21, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: AT&T’s stock rebounds, HCA and P&G shares head higher after earnings, and more stock movers - April 21, 2023