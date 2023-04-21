The next generation of telecom may be years away, but the Biden administration is starting to plan for 6G wireless telecommunication. On Friday, the White House is scheduled to meet with corporate, government and academic experts to begin developing goals and strategies for the new 6G communications technology, according to a Wall Street Journal article https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-begins-planning-for-6g-wireless-communications-246868d0. The technology would ostensibly take cloud computing and the mobile internet to new levels of use.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

