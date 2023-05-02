The Biden administration is deploying about 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border to provide support to U.S. immigration authorities, according to multiple published reports. The move comes as U.S. officials prepare for the end of pandemic-era “Title 42” immigration restrictions.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
