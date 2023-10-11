Consumers pay a mountain of meritless and hidden ‘junk fees’ that cost them billions each year, Biden administration officials said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Barbie’ was the rare original-film summer blockbuster. It will not reverse the franchise flood. - October 11, 2023
- The Fed: Fed minutes show officials wary about the outlook and wanting to move carefully - October 11, 2023
- : Biden administration moves to eliminate all junk fees. ‘Folks are tired of being taken advantage of.’ - October 11, 2023