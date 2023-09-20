The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that starting Monday U.S. households will again be able to order four free tests for COVID-19 through COVIDTests.gov. The administration also announced an investment of $600 million across 12 domestic manufacturers of COVID tests.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
