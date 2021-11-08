Biden administration says it’s studying replacement of Line 5 oil and gas pipeline

The Biden administration is studying the potential replacement of a segment of the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline that serves the Midwest, a White House official said on Monday. Earlier Monday during a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the Army Corps of Engineers is preparing “an environmental impact statement on Line 5 and the construction of that replacement line,” adding that “will help inform any additional action or position the U.S. will be taking on the replacement of Line 5.” The Army Corps of Engineers announced its study during the summer, but it has gotten new attention after Politico reports last week said the Biden administration was studying the potential market impact of killing the Line 5 pipeline. Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sought to shut down that segment of pipeline amid concerns about the potential for a spill in the Straits of Mackinac, putting her at odds with Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge and Canada’s government.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

