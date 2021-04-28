Biden administration to seek ban on menthol cigarettes: WSJ

President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to seek a ban on menthol cigarettes, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move, which is expected to be unveiled this week, could eliminate more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S., the paper said. It stems from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration finding in 2013 that menthols are harder to quit than regulator cigarettes and likely pose a higher health risk. They are also deemed more attractive to young people because the menthol masks the harsh quality of cigarette smoke. A nationwide menthol ban would take years to implement, and industry leaders have signaled that they might fight a ban in court. Tobacco stocks were mixed on the news with Phillip Morris International Inc. down 0.4% and British American Tobacco ADR’s down 0.8%, while Altria Group Inc. was up 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

