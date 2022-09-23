Biden administration watching stock market closely as equities drop, spokeswoman says

The Biden administration is watching the stock market and other indicators closely as equities tumbled on Friday, a White House spokeswoman said. “The stock market, as you’ve heard us say many times, is just one measure of the economy,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “We are watching, always watching, these different indicators closely, including the stock market,” she told reporters at a daily briefing. Jean-Pierre added that laws signed by Biden including the Inflation Reduction Act are designed to ensure that “we don’t leave anybody behind.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story