President Joe Biden on Thursday again tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said. Biden is preparing to depart Washington late Thursday afternoon for New Delhi, India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a Group of 20 summit. The president has been tested more often since first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

