Biden and Harris jointly named Time magazine’s person of the year

Time magazine has named as its “person[s] of the year” President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden is set to become on Jan. 20 the 46th and oldest president of the U.S., as Harris, who is also of South Asian heritage, becomes the first Black vice president. Time, a Meredith Corp. property, had said its shortlist comprised Biden; President Donald Trump, tapped as person of the year in 2016, the year of his election to the presidency; frontline health-care workers and longtime government infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the racial-justice movement. Last year’s honoree was Swedish teen environmental advocate Greta Thunberg. The first person selected, in 1927 when the magazine picked a man of the year, was aviator Charles Lindbergh. Other recent picks include German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015, Pope Francis in 2013, Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 and President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

