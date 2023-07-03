President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak to fill the two open Republican seats on the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said Monday. Ferguson currently serves as solicitor general for the Commonwealth of Virginia and previously served as chief counsel to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnel of Kentucky.Holyoak is currently the solicitor general for Utah, where she oversees the state’s merger reviews and antitrust enforcement. She previously served as general counsel for the Hamilton Lincoln Law institute, a conservative nonprofit public interest law firm.FTC Chair Lina Khan congratulated the nominees in a statement, saying the commission “operates best at full strength,” and “each would bring key skills, experiences and expertise to the commission as we work to promote fair competition and protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

