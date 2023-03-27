President Joe Biden is reiterating his call for Congress to take action on gun control after police said a shooter killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, the White House said Monday. “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault-weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background-check system, or to require the safe storage of guns?” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing. “We need to do something. Once again, the president calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence.” Biden plans to address the Nashville shooting around 2:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the press secretary. First lady Jill Biden commented on the shooting as well, saying: “Our children deserve better, and we stand — all of us — we stand with Nashville in prayer.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

