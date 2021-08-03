Biden calls for Cuomo to resign as New York governor

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign after the state attorney general’s investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. “I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters. The president had said in March that Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirmed the claims against him.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

