President Joe Biden made an appeal for “national unity” on Monday as he gave a speech in honor of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “Let us honor Sept. 11th by renewing our faith in one another,” Biden said, as he spoke at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska while en route to Washington, D.C., following meetings in India and Vietnam.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

