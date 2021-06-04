Biden, Capito to meet again Monday on infrastructure, Republican’s office says

President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, will meet again Monday on infrastructure, a statement from the senator’s office said. Capito’s communications director said the two on Friday “discussed the Republican infrastructure framework and the Biden administration’s proposal.” The White House has not yet issued a statement about the Friday meeting. Biden and Republicans have been negotiating infrastructure for weeks but have yet to strike a deal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

