Biden, Capito to talk Monday or Tuesday on infrastructure

President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia will talk on Monday or Tuesday about reaching a deal on an infrastructure package, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a briefing on Monday. Biden and Capito had been expected to talk Monday, but now their discussion could happen on Monday or Tuesday, according to Psaki. The president and Republican lawmakers have been negotiating on infrastructure spending for weeks but have yet to strike a deal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

