Biden’s State of the Union climate focus extolled green-job growth, but the president says oil and gas will be around for at least a decade.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Social Security and Medicare is off the books now?’ — Biden causes uproar over cutting programs during State of the Union - February 7, 2023
- : Biden claims green-job surge in State of the Union — is his boast justified? - February 7, 2023
- : In State of the Union, Biden vows to slash deficit by $2 trillion - February 7, 2023