President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning and is not experiencing any symptoms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The president, who is due to leave Thursday for a G-20 summit in India, is getting tested more often after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

