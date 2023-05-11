President Joe Biden’s Friday meeting on the debt ceiling with congressional leaders has been postponed until next week, multiple reports said. Staff talks will continue in the meantime, said the Associated Press. The group met on Tuesday but did not reach a breakthrough on spending or raising the debt ceiling. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
