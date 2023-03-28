President Joe Biden on Tuesday made additional comments about Monday’s school shooting in Nashville, saying it’s “absolutely heartbreaking.” Biden also said: “It’s senseless. You know, those children should all be with us still.” In addition, the president repeated his call for Congress to pass an assault-weapons ban, after having urged that action in remarks on Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
