President Joe Biden on Tuesday made additional comments about Monday's school shooting in Nashville, saying it's "absolutely heartbreaking." Biden also said: "It's senseless. You know, those children should all be with us still." In addition, the president repeated his call for Congress to pass an assault-weapons ban, after having urged that action in remarks on Monday.

