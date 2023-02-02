President Joe Biden on Thursday said Brian Deese, who heads the White House’s National Economic Council, is departing. Biden said in a statement that he’s grateful to Deese’s family “for letting us borrow Brian” and he knows “they’re excited to welcome him home.” Lael Brainard, the vice chair of the Federal Reserve, has emerged as a contender to take Deese’s job, though others are also under consideration.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

