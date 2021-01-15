President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious economic recovery plan outlined Thursday met with plaudits from Capitol Hill Democrats, but much of its fate hinges on Republicans in a narrowly divided Congress.
- Key Words: For some, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan is a ‘lifeline’ — and wouldn’t come a moment too soon - January 15, 2021
- : Biden economic plan to test Congress’ COVID relief fatigue - January 15, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: After user backlash, WhatsApp is delaying new privacy tools rollout - January 15, 2021