President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects further oil supply increases from Saudi Arabia to help lower U.S. gasoline costs after a meeting with the country’s leaders.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk responds to Twitter’s lawsuit, opposing company’s request for expedited trial - July 15, 2022
- : Biden expects more Saudi oil output after meeting in Jeddah - July 15, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: Amazon Prime Day in one chart: Americans stocked up on electronics, household essentials amid inflation and homeowners who locked in low mortgage rates have one reason to ‘celebrate’ right now, economist says - July 15, 2022