Biden expects stimulus payouts to begin yet this month, says bill passage speeds up vaccinations

President Joe Biden, speaking Saturday after Senate passage of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, said he anticipated relief checks and deposits for Americans to be sent out yet this month. Biden also said passage of the bill that now returns to the House next week, where it is largely expected to earn final approval before being sent for the president’s signature, speeds up the availability of vaccinations to all American adults who want the shots to the middle of May. That is slightly sooner than his most recent target date. The Senate narrowly approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on a 50-49 party-line vote. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

