President Joe Biden on Thursday tripped and fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado, according to a White House pool reporter on the scene. The president appears to have tripped on a black sandbag on the stage but seemed to be OK and continued to stand until the ceremony ended. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre later said the president is feeling “totally fine.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

