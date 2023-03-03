President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed on Feb. 16 during a checkup and it later was found to have been cancerous tissue, said Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a memo released Friday by the White House. The memo said all cancerous tissue was removed, no further treatment is required, and the site of the biopsy has “healed nicely.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story