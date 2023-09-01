President Joe Biden on Friday talked up the encouraging August jobs report that came out earlier in the day and showed the addition of 187,000 positions, while also attacking former President Donald Trump as the 2024 White House race ramps up. “We’ve created more jobs in two years than any president ever created in a single four-year term,” Biden said in a speech outside the White House. In knocking Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, the Democratic incumbent said his predecessor was “one of only two presidents in history” who “left with fewer jobs than when he entered.” In January 2021 as Trump was leaving office, the U.S. economy was still missing an estimated 10 million jobs that existed before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

