Biden names former AFL-CIO official Celeste Drake as ‘Made in America’ director

President Joe Biden on Tuesday named Celeste Drake, a former AFL-CIO official, as the first “Director of Made in America” at the Office of Management and Budget. The White House said in a statement that Drake would shape federal procurement policy, to help carry out Biden’s vision for a future “made in all of America by all of America’s workers.” One of Biden’s early executive orders as president tightened “Buy American” rules in government procurement. Drake joins the administration from the Directors Guild of America and was the trade and globalization policy specialist for the AFL-CIO.

