Biden names Garland as his attorney general nominee

President-elect Joe Biden announced Judge Merrick Garland will be his nominee for attorney general and Lisa Monaco will be his nominee for deputy attorney general. Garland, chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, is best known as the Supreme Court nominee of President Barack Obama who didn’t have a hearing. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

