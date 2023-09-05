President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Jacob Lew, a former U.S. Treasury secretary and White House budget director, as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Lew served as Treasury chief in the Obama administration and Office of Management and Budget director in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet. Lew is currently managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg LLC and a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

