After Warren Buffett criticized opponents of stock buybacks, a Biden official said the investor and the president aren’t in different camps.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: No more Samoas? Some popular Girl Scout cookies are harder to find this year. - March 1, 2023
- : Plug Power stock dips on revenue miss, but execs stick with annual sales forecast as new factory ramps up - March 1, 2023
- : Biden official responds to Buffett’s attack on opponents of stock buybacks: ‘We do not hold the position that he’s criticizing’ - March 1, 2023