President Joe Biden on Tuesday gave an upbeat speech following a lower-than-expected reading for the consumer price index. “Make no mistake — prices are still too high. We have a lot more work to do but things are getting better, headed in the right direction,” he said. Biden also echoed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent comment that inflation could come down significantly by the end of next year, as he said he hopes prices will get back to normal at that time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

