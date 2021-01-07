President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as his Labor secretary, according to a Politico report on Thursday citing unnamed sources. Walsh, a Democrat, previously worked as a union leader and served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Biden picks Boston’s mayor for Labor secretary: report
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)