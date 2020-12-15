Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation secretary: reports

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, media reports said Tuesday. Buttigieg was a Democratic presidential contender and also served as the mayor of South Bend, Ind. The 38-year-old dropped his own presidential bid and endorsed Biden in March. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
