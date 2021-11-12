Biden plans in-person summit on Thursday with leaders of Canada, Mexico

President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico for the first North American leaders summit since 2016, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Biden also will participate in individual bilateral meetings with each leader ahead of the summit that day, Psaki said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

