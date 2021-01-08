: Biden plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately

President-elect Joe Biden plans to distribute available doses of the COVID-19 vaccines when he comes into office — which is the latest proposal made by government officials in the U.S. and abroad who are trying to speed up a slow and complicated vaccination rollout.
