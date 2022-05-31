Biden pledges to meet with Congress as lawmakers start to move gun-control measures

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged to meet with U.S. lawmakers on gun-control issues, as members of Congress were pushing new legislation after two recent mass shootings. “I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” Biden said in the Oval Office as he met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will reportedly consider legislation that would raise the age for purchasing a semiautomatic centerfire rifle, among other measures. Yet any House-passed measure would need to clear a 60-vote hurdle in the Senate. The proposals come in the wake of shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

