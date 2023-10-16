President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Colorado planned for Monday and instead is remaining in Washington, D.C., to participate in national-security meetings, a White House official said. Biden had been scheduled to give a speech in Pueblo, Colo., at a CS Wind KR:112610 facility that manufactures towers for wind turbines. The president is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days as his administration tries to prevent that nation’s war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

