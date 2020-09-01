Biden raised more than $300 million in August, breaking record: report

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign and its affiliates raised more than $300 million in August, said a New York Times report on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The haul exceeds what is believed to be the previous monthly fundraising record for a White House campaign of $193 million, set by Barack Obama in September 2008, the report added. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and its affiliates raised more money than Biden in July, but the two campaigns recently have shown roughly the same amount of cash on hand.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

