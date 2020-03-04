Biden registers narrow victory in Texas, networks say

Former Vice President Joe Biden registered a narrow victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Texas Democratic primary, according to network projections. Texas had the second most delegates at stake on Super Tuesday. However Sanders will still take a sizeable number of delegates due to the Democratic Party rules.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
