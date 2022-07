President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, “now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen,” his physician said in a letter released by the White House on Tuesday. Dr. Kevin O’Connor also reiterated that Biden’s symptoms “have now almost completely resolved.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

