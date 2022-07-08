Biden says Abe’s vision will endure, offers deepest condolences

President Joe Biden on Friday said in a statement that he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe’s “vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure,” Biden said. “The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

